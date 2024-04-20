American Horror Story: Delicate: Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts’ next show

As it turns out, American Horror Story: Delicate may not be the last time that Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts end up working together. With that being said, their next gig may be behind the camera as opposed to in front of it.

According to a report from Deadline, Kardashian and Roberts are poised to executive produce Calabasas, an upcoming TV series that has landed at Netflix for development. This show also features behind the scenes Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King alongside Alexandra Milchan. The site notes that this show is based on the book If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous By Now, and that King is set to be the showrunner for the potential project.

If you are familiar at this point with Calabasas, then you know how linked the community is already with the Kardashian name. Having her executive-produce a scripted project here makes a lot of sense, but of course the story has to be worthwhile for it to eventually get the green light.

This is not the only series that Kim now has in development, as she is also re-teaming with American Horror Story EP Ryan Murphy on a project themed around divorce attorneys. This is one that she would potentially star in; it remains to be seen if either her or Roberts would be appearing in the Calabasas show. The biggest takeaway that we have right now is that clearly the two enjoyed working together if they are interested in continuing to make some things happen.

For those who do need a reminder, the Delicate finale is poised to air on FX come Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

