American Horror Story season 13: Who could return?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that there is going to be a season 13 — that was announced years ago as a part of a multi-year renewal. Everything else, from the theme to the premiere date to the cast, still remains unclear. We tend to think that Ryan Murphy is still actively thinking about what’s to come, regardless of whether or not he is a writer on the season. (He was not involved in that part of the process for Delicate.)

So who are we likely to see again in the next chapter? For now, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, and Leslie Grossman are the most likely contenders, given that they have been a part of most recent seasons. We would put Emma Roberts into the “likely” category based on the part, and we wouldn’t be shocked if the show brought back someone in Finn Wittrock who has not had a meaty role within it for a little while.

As for the likes of original cast members like Evan Peters or Sarah Paulson, they’ve moved on from the franchise as of late … but we don’t think they are necessarily gone forever. It could be story-dependent for some of them. Given that she did just have a role on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, we do wonder if the seeds are planted for a possible Jessica Lange return — but it is a longshot.

Who can you rule out?

Given that she’s now developing another acting project, it feels unlikely we will see Kim Kardashian again. Meanwhile, Kathy Bates (who has appeared in a number of seasons) is busy with Matlock on CBS.

Someone who should move forward after Delicate is Matt Czuchry, mostly because a lot of his talents were wasted playing a hollow character like Dex. Unless he gets a far better part, he deserves to be a lead somewhere else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

