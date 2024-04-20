Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Best case scenario

Now that Tulsa King season 2 filming is currently underway, what is the best-case scenario that we can hope for at present?

Well, the first thing that is really worth noting here is quite simple, and it is that Paramount+ is likely eager to get the show back as soon as possible. With that being said, there are some other factors that they are likely to consider here, including the fact that 1) they already have Mayor of Kingstown set for the summer and 2) the first season is going to be airing this summer on CBS.

Paramount has already confirmed that Tulsa King season 2 is going to be airing this fall, and we believe that September is 100% the best-case scenario and what makes the most sense for them as a company. That will give CBS viewers a chance to check out the entirety of the first season before streaming season 2, and it also gives production / post-production time to work their magic.

There is also one other major incentive to put Tulsa King season 2 on the air this September — the chance to have a couple of months of fantastic Taylor Sheridan programming leading up to Yellowstone returning with season 5 in November. We know that in a lot of ways, that can be considered a main event. It certainly could be one of the most-watched events in cable TV history, depending on how many people stick with the show during the break.

As for what’s ahead for Tulsa King moving forward this season, Dwight has to find a way to get out of his latest precarious position from the end of season 1. Also, there will be new foes entering the mix. The stakes will be high, but there’s also going to be that welcome mixture of humor and drama ahead.

