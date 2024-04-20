The Equalizer season 4 finale spoilers: Mel is kidnapped!

This week CBS presented some of the first details regarding the upcoming The Equalizer season 4 finale — so what stands out?

Well, we don’t think that it is going to be a shock that at the center of this story, you are going to be seeing a major character in danger. This time around, that character is Mel! She is someone who is smart and resourceful, so you have to imagine that she was caught totally be surprise when this happened.

This should be the storyline that garners a lot of attention from a danger standpoint, but it is also hardly the only story worth watching here. After all, elsewhere you are going to see Dante in a position where he has a lot to think about regarding his future. After all, he’ll be getting quite the job offer!

To get a few more details now on what’s ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 4 finale synopsis now:

“Shattered” – The team races against the clock after Mel is kidnapped by a member of her veteran support group and his older brother. Meanwhile, Dante is offered a position with the NYPD’s Special Investigation Unit in Los Angeles, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this going to be the series finale?

Don’t count on it! All indications are that there is going to be a season 5 on the other side, and it really just comes down to when a deal is finalized with Queen Latifah and also some sort of news regarding episode count. There is a lot that needs to be figured out.

Where do you think the story is going to go entering The Equalizer season 4 finale?

What sort of crazy cliffhanger should you expect? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

