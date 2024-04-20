When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3: A new cast Q&A!

This weekend on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3 arrive. What all can we see from the cast ahead of time?

Well, today, a number of the show’s cast members took part in a new live where they discussed the series and, at the same time, took a lot of fan questions! There’s a chance to get some great insight in here about their experiences working on the series, and also a tease or two on what lies ahead.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the lengthy video with Andrea Brooks (Faith), Amanda Wong (Mei), Natasha Burnett (Minnie), and Loretta Walsh (Florence). We always have fun being reminded that Burnett is actually British in these chats, and the ladies all seem to have a great rapport together. Also, we tend to think that there is even more great stuff coming for all of them in the near future!

To be specific, we tend tend to think that Brooks is going to have some great stuff ahead as we continue to see Faith enter a new and surprising chapter of her life. Meanwhile, at the same time Wong’s character is still in a possible romance with Mike Hickam, and they are gravitating closer and closer to each other. Yet, we also know that no romance within the world of When Calls the Heart is perfect and there could be some bumps in the road.

In general, though, we are still pretty early on in what is a long season. There are going to be a number of opportunities within here to see things change and be shaken up over time.

Related – Be sure to get a sneak peek now entering the next When Calls the Heart episode and what’s ahead

What are you most excited to see coming up on When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other big updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







