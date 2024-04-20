The Witcher season 4 premiere date hopes after filming news

Following the news that work on The Witcher season 4 is officially underway, this feels like a great time revisit an important question: When is the show actually going to premiere? We recognize that this is one of the bigger shows that Netflix has and beyond just that, there is a certain curiosity around how Liam Hemsworth is going to fare in the role of Geralt.

Of course, there was no premiere date announcement in the statement about production starting off — or, the confirmation that a fifth and final season is coming. There are a ton of things that we still have to wait to learn about.

For the time being, though, what we can at least say is this: You 100% are not going to be seeing more of The Witcher this year. Heck, there’s a good chance you may not see it for much of next year. When you think about the amount of post-production required for a show like this, there is a case to be made that the fourth season may not arrive until we get around to late 2025 or early 2026. The hope is obviously the former, but we don’t think that Netflix is going to rush anything. Also, they have to figure out where to place it with some of the other shows on their lineup, and that is a challenge within itself. This is also a similar window to when the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be coming, and we have a hard time thinking that both shows are going to be coming out at the same time.

The next announcement that we are personally expecting to get from the world of The Witcher is something more when it comes to an official photo of Hemsworth’s Geralt, mostly to try to ease a lot of concerns that are out there about the character. (For us personally, we tend to think that it’s going to be a hard thing to judge until the series actually airs.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

