The Witcher renewed; season 5 to be final one at Netflix

When it comes to The Witcher, it is fair to say that the latest bit of news we have is somewhat bittersweet. Today, Netflix confirmed that season 5 of the fantasy epic is going to be the final one. This has been heavily rumored for some time now, but the feeling is certainly different now that we know the end is near.

For those wanting a little bit more in the way of info on the fourth chapter now, let’s start by sharing the official logline:

“After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out Season 3, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.”

Season 4 will feature Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill (pictured above) as Geralt. We tend to think that he will be sticking around for the final chapter, and of course things are going to be bigger, more dramatic, and of course more violent. It is incredibly hard to know just how a series like this is going to end, or if it will be even remotely in line with some of what is out there within the source material.

What we can at least say for now is quite simple: The fourth season will be doing a lot of filming over the next few months! While we expect a larger discussion on a premiere date tomorrow, our feeling is that you’re going to see season 4 come back in the summer of 2025. Remember that this show not only takes a long time to film, but also in post-production after the fact as all of the various effects are added in.

What do you think about The Witcher being renewed, but also season 5 being the end of the show?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

