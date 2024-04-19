Under the Bridge season 1: The truth about Josephine?

If you have watched the first two episodes of Under the Bridge season 1 already on Hulu, then you know a few things about these characters already. Take, for example, just how complicated and messy everyone is. A number of the main characters on this show are young people acting out for a multitude of reasons. Some of comes out of trauma, abandonment, or trying to find some reason to feel superior.

In a lot of ways, you can argue that all of them are true for Josephine a.k.a. Jo on the show. She is the de-facto leader of a group of girls at the group home, and it is her treatment of Reena that seems to get the ball rolling leading up to her death. How Reena actually died, at least through the lens of the show, still remains to be seen.

Speaking to TV Insider recently, Chloe Guidry (who plays Jo) did her best to explain the psychology of the character, and of course using the Rebecca Godfrey book as a source of inspiration:

“It was really important to me to research everything I could …. I highlighted everything that I could to bring her to life. Jo was a very tough-on-the-outside mean girl, but realistically she was really struggling … She’s such a dynamic and complex character.”

We would imagine that within the weeks to come, one of the things that you will learn the most about here are some of Josephine’s motivations and exactly what it is that makes her tick. There are also more layers to her past with Reena that we’ve yet to see, as the show is playing around at the moment in different eras.

