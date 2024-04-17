Under the Bridge episode 3 air date: What lies ahead on Hulu?

Following the premiere today on Hulu, do you want to see an Under the Bridge episode 3 air date, or a better sense of what lies ahead?

We do certainly think that there will be an eagerness to see episode 3 next week, largely due to the fact that this show is so immersive from the jump. It is not always an easy watch, mostly because we are talking about true-crime and a tragedy that involves a number of young people. However, it is also brilliantly-acted with Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone at the center of it, you absolutely have some real credibility behind the scenes.

So where is episode 3? Well, the plan with this show is actually quite similar to what you are seeing with a lot of other ones on Hulu. Basically, you got the first two episodes at once to get you hooked, and the adaptation will be weekly from here on out. This is a limited series, so the plan very much is for there to be a defined beginning, middle, and end to the story.

Now, let’s get to sharing some more details about episode 3, shall we? The title here is “Blood Oath,” a.k.a. hardly the sort of title that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Meanwhile, the attached synopsis gives you a better sense of what’s coming up next:

Upsetting news shakes the small town of Victoria, and as rumors surface, Rebecca and Cam reconnect. In the past, Reena enters Josephine’s mafia fantasy world.

Get prepared for a number of emotional moments and even if you have read the Rebecca Godfrey book on which Under the Bridge is based, there is absolutely still a chance that the story could surprise you.

