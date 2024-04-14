Under the Bridge spoilers: Lily Gladstone on Rebecca Godfrey

There are a few things that are unique about Hulu’s upcoming Under the Bridge premiering this week. What stands out to us? The inclusion of author Rebecca Godfrey as a character of sorts within the story. Given that she talks so much about the mystery of Reena Virk in the source material, why not make her into a proper character into the story being told?

Really, the show has a quality to it that harkens back to the movie Capote, which is where we got a perspective on how Truman Capote prepared and wrote In Cold Blood over time. Here, you will see how she had a clear interest in solving the case her own way, and there will be a number of obstacles. (She is played on the Hulu series by Riley Keough, fresh off of Daisy Jones & the Six.)

Speaking to Deadline about the creative decision that was made on the show to include Godfrey, here is what Lily Gladstone (who plays a police officer named Cam in the series) had to say:

“It’s about bringing the voices of the family and what their experience was with the media … In bringing Rebecca [Godfrey] into the narrative herself as the woman writing about this, that’s a great way to self-indict the sensationalism that often happens with true crime journalism, with writing these books when somebody’s career blows up because of another family or somebody’s tragedy.”

Throughout all of the series, there is an effort made to not sensationalize Reena’s death, as it was this enormous tragedy and thing that much of the community is still trying to wrap their head around. There were also so many people involved, many of them young, who had to deal with the uncomfortable nature of the crime and the people linked to it.

