Under the Bridge episode 1, 2: New premiere details!

Come April 17, Hulu is going to present the next big crime / mystery show in Under the Bridge. It is based on a true story and established source material, but even if you’re familiar with the tale there are so many reasons to watch.

After all, consider the cast here! You’ve got Riley Keough coming off of Daisy Jones & the Six, and you are pairing her with recent Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone. These two are playing Rebecca and Cam, respectively, two characters who find themselves at the center of an extremely delicate situation.

Want to learn more — or find out about the show in general, if you have not heard? Then check out the synopses below…

Episode 1, “Looking Glass” – In 1997, on a quiet island in BC, fourteen-year-old Reena Virk attends a party and never returns home. Her disappearance intrigues a novelist returning to her hometown, who finds herself drawn into the hidden world of the teen suspects…

Episode 2, “The John Gotti of Seven Oaks” – Cam is thrown by a shocking discovery, and the police rush to unravel what really happened under the bridge. Josephine makes a deal with Rebecca, while a look into the past reveals Reena’s first rebellion.

We know that the plan is for Under the Bridge to run for eight episodes and within that story, there should be room for a lot of interesting twists and turns. We hope that you’re prepared for that — and for this show to also be pretty dark and harrowing. This is not a story that will be for the faint of heart, especially when you have to wonder how Reena found herself in this situation to begin with.

