Under the Bridge: New trailer, premiere date on Hulu

If you are looking for a new mystery to dive into over at Hulu, why not look towards Under the Bridge right now?

When it comes to star power alone, this is clearly a show that is bringing a lot to the table. This is an eight-episode limited series that features an incredible cast including Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone, and Archie Panjabi. It also has a fantastic mystery, for those who are not aware of the source material. You can see the official synopsis below:

“Under the Bridge” is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

The plan when it comes to airing Under the Bridge right now is quite simple: You can see the first two episodes arrive on Hulu on Wednesday, April 17 and then after that, you will get one a week. The full trailer, which you can view over here, does a great job of further setting the table for what it is that you can actually expect.

Will this be the next great crime thriller?

That’s a pretty bold expectation, but we do think it is coming out at a time where there may be a small void in the market. After all, Ripley will be out on Netflix for a little over a week at the time this show makes its grand debut, and it is also arriving before the start of Sugar, a highly anticipated show over at Apple TV+. Let’s just hope that it lives up to its talent — Keough is coming off of Daisy Jones & the Six while Gladstone came close to winning an Oscar for Killers of the Flower Moon.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Under the Bridge over at Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a ton of other great updates coming your way.

