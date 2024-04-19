Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, April 19, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Well, we should go ahead and start things off with the following: Of course, we want nothing more than to see some great stuff moving forward! It really just comes down to whether or not there’s going to be a good chance to see that happen within the next few hours.

With that, alas, comes the bad news: There is nothing new tonight, as the network is opting to repeat the Billy Joel concert special that aired originally over the course of the weekend. The plan right now appears to be to bring “On the Ropes” (season 14 episode 7) on the air next week, and there are going to be new installments every week from now until the finale.

So what will that episode in particular bring to the table? There may not be a ton of specifics right now in terms of a synopsis for episode 7, but it does appear based on the promo that Danny and Baez have a potential serial killer on their hands! They have to figure out what is going on when patients turn up dead after being admitted to a hospital.

Beyond this episode, you will see installments on both May 3 and May 10 leading up to the end of part 1 of the final season on May 17. CBS has released more information on that installment, and you can check that out below:

“The Heart of a Saturday Night” – Danny and Gormley race to find Gus Vanderlip (Aidan Quinn), a committed detective who is dangerously determined to uncover how a rapist he arrested is back on the streets; on the eve of their anniversary, Jamie and Eddie are sent on an undercover assignment to expose a corrupt sober living house; and Henry asks Frank for a favor regarding the NYPD’s 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, on the 14th season, part one finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Could there still be a renewal?

It feels unlikely based on the final-season news that is out there and yet, crazier things have happened within the world of TV over the years. We would be foolish to rule this out entirely!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

