The Cleaning Lady season 4 renewal reportedly in good shape

We’ve been pretty worried about the likelihood of The Cleaning Lady season 4 happening for quite a while now, and there is a good reason why. The ratings so far have been down versus season 2, and there are always concerns about how a show is performing in other measures like streaming, which can be hard to gauge.

With that being said, there are some reasons for hope! According to a new report from Deadline at the moment, the drama is looking good to come back, and for a number of different reasons. The show is a co-production between Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV, and there are strong financial considerations that come with getting a season 4 out there — especially in terms of international sales. The Cleaning Lady is based on an international format, which may make it more popular in other places.

Also, the site notes that the producers behind the show have already pitched the next chapter of the story and with that, it appears to be genuinely well-received among a lot of the powers-that-be. It is clear at this point that the writers had an enormous challenge this season, having to find a way to write the sudden and tragic death of actor Adan Canto (Arman) into the story. The character has still loomed large in the story this season, and it was only recently that Thony ended up learning the truth.

There are a few more episodes still to come moving into The Cleaning Lady season 3, so we will see what unfolds from here — but we do think that a cliffhanger is pretty darn likely at this point. Isn’t that just the sort of show that this is by and large? We have a hard time seeing it any other way for now.

