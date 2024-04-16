The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 8 return date at Fox

After what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to know more when it comes to The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 8? Is it going to be back sooner rather than later?

Through most of the past several weeks, we’ve been pretty lucky to see one continuous episode after the next. Unfortunately, that’s not happening on April 23. We are going to see a brief break in the action, but the plan is for the cast and crew to come back when we get around to April 30. This is not a super-long hiatus and luckily, it is also the only one that you are going to see through the rest of the season.

For now, it looks as though the finale is going to be a two-hour event, and the plan is for it to air when we get around to May 21. That means there’s a lot still to come, and hopefully that will give Thony and everyone else ample time to process some of the bigger surprises we’ve seen so far this season. Remember for the time being that one of the biggest ones we’ve seen so far is tied to Arman’s death, as everyone has to cope with that and then also figure out the best path forward.

So while you wait for the show to come back, the best advice that we can offer here is simple: Be sure to tell your friends! There is no guarantee of there being another season at Fox right now, especially when you consider the less-than-stellar ratings for the third season so far.

Fox, in general, needs to figure out a better way to promote some of their shows, especially when it comes to the scripted stuff! After all, what we are seeing so far leaves a good bit to be desired.

