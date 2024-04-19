Under the Bridge EP on Rebecca Godfrey ‘character’

As many of you may know, there are a lot of things that are quite curious about Under the Bridge on Hulu. There is a major true-crime element here in the death of Reena Virk. However, there are also a number of liberties when it comes to how the story was accessed. One of the big ones comes via the creation of Cam. Meanwhile, you also have Rebecca Godfrey, the author of the original source material, serving as a major character in this story.

So how did all of this come together? Well, there were a lot of components that went into this, including many conversations with the real-life Godfrey, who passed away in 2022.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more UNDER THE BRIDGE videos!

Speaking to IndieWire, executive producer Quinn Shephard made it clear how everything with the Rebecca character first came about:

“[Reading the book] made me immediately curious what the author’s background was … I thought it was so fascinating she had grown up in the same town as the kids, and that she had had such an interest in writing fiction about the criminal justice system, juvie centers for kids, and young teens growing up in Victoria. Then she kind of stumbled into this story that was like a real-life version of the fiction she was writing. I just thought it was very cinematic. I thought, ‘Oh, here’s a way to comment on on the perspective of true crime.’”

Ultimately, Rebecca does serve as a further access point for us as viewers, and we remain quite curious how we are eventually going to learn the truth about Reena’s death through the lens of the show. How will it be discovered, and will it be through either the adults or some of the kids?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Under the Bridge and what else is coming

What did you think about what we saw over the course of the Under the Bridge premiere on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







