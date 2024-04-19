Elsbeth season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Gina Gershon guest stars

As you prepare to see Elsbeth season 1 episode 6 on CBS next week, what can we say about what lies ahead from here?

Well, as you would imagine, there are a handful of things worthy of a certain amount of excitement moving forward. Not only does this show have a history of telling some great mysteries, but also featuring some great guest stars at the same time! Moving into “An Ear for an Ear,” the notable name you should be most excited to see here is none other than Gina Gershon.

Want to get a few more details now all about what’s ahead? Then go ahead and check out the Elsbeth season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“An Ear for an Ear” – After one of New York’s most sought-after plastic surgeons is found dead, Elsbeth has her eye on the victim’s former boss, Dr. Vanessa Holmes (Gina Gershon), who she believes has motives that are more than skin-deep. Also, Kaya keeps tabs on Elsbeth’s whereabouts as her investigation into Captain Wagner heats up, on ELSBETH, Thursday, April 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, one of the things that we are the most excited to see is how the long-term storylines shape out here leading into the finale. This is one of those shows that has done a really great job of balancing out all of these different elements so far, and of course we hope that this is not going to change moving into the rest of this season. There may not be a ton of episodes in season 1, but every one of them needs to stand out in their own unique way!

