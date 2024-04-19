Ghosts season 3 episode 8: The ‘sucked off’ mystery is solved!

Throughout the time between Ghosts season 2 and season 3, there was a big question that dominated the headlines: Who got sucked off?

Well, for a short period of time, it seemed as though that Ghost was Flower, given her absence for a good part of the season. However, ear learned weeks ago that she was actually just trapped in a well and was unable to get out! The ghosts didn’t think to look for her, being that it definitely appeared as though someone was, in fact, sent to the Great Beyond.

Well, tonight we got a clear answer: That ghost was Ralph, who was in the basement and fell in love with prom-night ghost Stephanie. They were together months ago and he told her that he’d never been happier. That was when he found his closure and he vanished. Stephanie sleeps a lot — hence, never coming forward with the revelation until now. Meanwhile, so many characters were relying on secondhand information as to whether or not the basement ghosts were all still there.

Once the ghosts upstairs learned more about that, the overall picture started to become clearer — and as it turns out, Thor had been hearing her voice, but he thought it was from the hereafter. “I am well” was actually “I am in a well.” With that, everyone kicked off a search in order to retrieve her. The problem? They’re ghosts! That’s not exactly conducive to getting someone free.

The good news

Flower was actually rescued over time! The twist here is how it all came about — it was actually Hetty who was able to save her thanks to a cord that she had in her possession. This was something that was tied very much into her past, and it was emotional, to say the least…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ghosts, including what else is coming up next

What did you think about the events of Ghosts season 3 episode 8 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







