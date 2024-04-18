Ghosts season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we prepare to check out Ghosts season 3 episode 9 on CBS next week, what story is going to stand out? Well, “The Traveling Agent” could be a big one for Pete … and also Jay? Could it be some sort of game-changer? Now that we’re three seasons into the show, it does feel like there is always room for a certain amount of exploration.

One other factor to consider at this point is simply where this episode stands in the midst of a larger order. There were only ten episodes ordered for season 3 due to the strikes of last year, which means that the finale is right around the corner! Whatever happens here could set the stage for the big send-off, which could certainly have a big cliffhanger of its own. Will it be as noteworthy as what we saw at the end of season 2? That remains to be seen. (If nothing else, rest assured that a season 4 is coming.)

If you do want to better set the stage for what’s next, go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

“The Traveling Agent” – Pete discovers a power that he never knew he had – one that brings him closer to his buddy Jay (and further apart), on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 25 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Whatever happens within this episode will at least be funny, and that is something that we’re sure that you can rely on. This has been a great season, albeit strange at times since Flower was gone for so much of it. Still, so much of the story here was about watching these ghosts (and the living) try to better find and understand themselves further.

