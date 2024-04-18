Pretty Little Liars: Summer School trailer: Dr. Sullivan is here!

Leading up to its big premiere on Max next month, the official Pretty Little Liars: Summer School trailer is here. Are you ready for some absolute madness?

Also, are you ready for some nostalgia? One of the big takeaways that we have from the trailer is the return of Annabeth Gish as Dr. Sullivan, a character she played on the original series. We certainly think that there is potential for the story to go in some crazy directions with her offering some sort of “advice” to the new generation of Liars, who are all dealing with a great deal of trauma after the whole “A” saga back in Original Sin.

Unfortunately for them, the problems are far from over. For starters, they all need to attend summer school in order to progress forward to junior year. Sure, they will only be in class during the mornings, but does that still give them an opportunity to do everything that they want? That is something that on some level, they are going to need to navigate. Meanwhile, they also have to figure out what to do with some mysterious roses that start to turn up, and that is where the hunt for a certain Rose Waters starts to come more and more into play.

This show is looking to be every bit as dark and intense as what we saw the first time around, and our hope here is that through the first season, there is also a much better understanding of what works the best for the story and what fans want. After all, this is the sort of stuff that could end up making the next season all the more successful when it arrives down the line.

You can watch the full trailer now over at the link here.

