Pretty Little Liars: Summer School premiere date, more details

After a long wait, we finally know when Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is going to make its grand debut over at Max.

This month, the streaming service confirmed that on Thursday, May 9, the first two episodes of the season is going to premiere. Following that, there will also be some additional episodes weekly until we get around to the finale, which is currently slated to air on June 20.

Want to learn a bit more? Then we suggest that you just go ahead and check out the synopsis below — there’s a lot of info in here all about what the future could hold:

Following the harrowing events of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Basically, things are going to be just as crazy around this generation of Liars as we’ve seen in the past. This is not a series that is out to radically change itself at all. The only thing that will? Well, let’s just say that you are going to see things get crazy in a different way than before. This is a show that does tend to morph and shift.

The one thing that we do believe will work better for the new generation of Liars is rather simple: With fewer episodes than when the show aired on ABC Family / Freeform, you do have an opportunity here to see a story that is a little bit tighter. Sometimes, the OG version of Liars would meander around a lot, a consequence of having a lot of story to tell across a pretty particular stretch of time.

What do you most want to see moving into the Pretty Little Liars: Summer School premiere on Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way, and we don’t want you missing any of them.

