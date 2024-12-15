Wolf Hall season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following what you had a chance to see tonight on BBC One, is there a chance that a Wolf Hall season 3 is going to emerge? Or, is this really the end of this particular historical saga?

Honestly, we don’t tend to think that this is a question that is too hard to answer — we are going into the finale anticipating that this is the end. After all, it took a long time to even get The Mirror and the Light, and the time period it covers seems to roughly summarize the end of Cromwell’s story. If the show were to continue at this point, it would be fundamentally change. You would almost have to consider it a spin-off rather than the same thing.

Could there be some incentive to do that? Maybe, but only through the lens of the fact that networks love money and obviously, stories that encapsulate this era are always extremely popular. There is a reason why we’ve already seen stories told about Henry VIII and Elizabeth I in so many different mediums; the thing that always made Wolf Hall special and different was its perspective. Moving forward from here now would lose some of that.

So rather than spend a great abundance of time here thinking about season 3, it is our personal hope that BBC One just continues to be in the business of green-lighting great dramas and allowing their actors, writers, and directors opportunities to properly shine. So long as they keep creating content like what we’ve seen here, there is no reason to think that they are ever going to lose a certain amount of relevancy.

For us personally, a part of what makes this goodbye process so easy is just the simple fact that we never imagined that we’d even be here. All things considered, why would we?

Do you think there is a good chance that Wolf Hall season 3 is going to happen?

