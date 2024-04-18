So Help Me Todd season 2 finale may end on big cliffhanger

Based on the numbers that we’ve seen, So Help Me Todd season 2 may be in danger of cancellation over on CBS. Is the show doing something wrong? Not necessarily, but here is the big problem: The network has a lot of strong performers these days. We tend to think the dramedy would be a near-lock for renewal if it was on another network; unfortunately, it’s not.

What adds to some of the chaos? Well, consider the fact that this season may not end in a way that gives anyone out there closure. According to a report coming in from TVLine, you are going to be seeing a big cliffhanger at the end of the season, which does make things a little tricky if it is canceled.

If it does end at CBS, is there a chance that it gets picked up somewhere else? For now, we at least wouldn’t rule it out! As a matter of fact, we’d actually go ahead and say the following: It would make a good bit of sense in the event this show navigated over to ABC and joined forces with Will Trent, another series with mystery components and a somewhat similar tone. We also think that ABC needs another Tuesday-night show given the fact that The Good Doctor is currently in the midst of the final season.

If you love the series, the biggest advice that we can give you is simple: Keep watching! You never quite know what the future is going to hold here, right? If you cannot see it live, we suggest that you go DVR it or stream it after the fact. Even though live viewership is typically king in these scenarios, every single viewer is still important in securing the future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding So Help Me Todd, including what else is next

What do you think about So Help Me Todd season 2 ending on a cliffhanger?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead, and we don’t want you missing them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







