So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Is the Jury Out?’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 6 air — so what should you expect?

Well, we do think that this is going to be one of those episodes that will give characters a lot to do, but also raise some big questions at the same time. Take, for example, what exactly Todd is going to be up to. For more, just check out the full season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Is the Jury Out?” – Lawrence enlists Todd’s services to find out the sexual orientation of a judge. Also, with her client’s livelihood at stake, Margaret and Lyle search for a reluctant witness, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 18 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It is weird to say that we are only at the halfway point of the season right now, but it is true: The vast majority of the season is still to come! That means that the bulk of the twists and turns you are going to see are still to come, and of course we’re eager to see and learn more about some of those.

What about a possible season 3 renewal?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that it is very-much possible, even if it is far from confirmed at this given point in time. A little bit of patience will be required the next few weeks as the network really works to figure a lot of this out. We’ve seen them already renew some shows, but we don’t necessarily think that this spells out doom for So Help Me Todd as of yet. There is still quite a bit that needs to be determined here!

