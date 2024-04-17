Law & Order: SVU: Mariska Hargitay is real-life hero during filming

If you love Law & Order: SVU, then we probably don’t have to tell you about Mariska Hargitay’s heroics, both on and off-screen. Sure, there is everything that she does as Olivia Benson for the show, but then you also add her advocacy work and the Joyful Heart Foundation to the mix.

Now, you also add someone willing to stop filming in order to help a little girl in need.

According to a report from People Magazine, the actress took twenty minutes during production to reunite the lost child with her mother. The girl approached Mariska after seeing Olivia Benson’s badge, believing her to be a real-life police officer in New York City. She took the time to help her search for her mom, and then offer some emotional support after the fact.

SVU is currently getting close to the end of its landmark 25th season, and with it already being renewed for a season 26, there is nothing to be concerned about when it comes to the long-term future as of right now. Hargitay has long been a star and executive producer here, and it is abundantly clear that she recognizes the importance of Olivia Benson as not just a TV character, but also a symbol for a lot of people out there in need of hope during dark times. This is not just a job for her, and she has shown that time and time again.

For those unaware, there will be a new episode of the crime drama tomorrow night. Following that, you can expect a brief hiatus before we get into the home stretch of the season, which is expected to run throughout May sweeps.

