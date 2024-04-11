Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 10: ‘Combat Fatigue’

As you prepare to see Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 10 on NBC next week, know that a lot of characters will be on pins and needles. There is quite a bit hanging over them entering “Combat Fatigue,” and no real clarification as to if or when they will get a certain amount of closure.

To better set the stage, at least we can share the full synopsis below:

04/18/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The squad is on edge as Carisi waits for a verdict in Maddie’s kidnapping case. Benson tries to help the Flynn family pick up the pieces of their broken life. TV-14

In a way you can sit back and just note that a lot of this is representative of what the entire team does best — try in order to ensure that everyone can chart a path forward after traumatic events. Justice is a part of the equation, but the struggle doesn’t just end the moment the case is closed. That’s something that Benson has perhaps understood better than anyone over the years.

So what is going to be coming after this episode?

Well, let’s just say that as of right now, it appears as though we’re going to be seeing a brief hiatus arrive on April 25, and then, the show can come back for May sweeps with its final three installments. There may not be too much out there about those as of yet, but we are quite happy to know already that there is going to be a season 26 down the road — doesn’t that take a reasonable amount of the pressure off when it comes to the long-term future? Now, you just have to worry about some of the content of the stories themselves, and what happens to some of these characters.

What do you most want to see entering Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 10 on NBC?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







