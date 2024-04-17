Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

It should not come as a shock that we’re eager already to learn more about a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date. How can we not be? This is a series that concluded its run in pretty grand fashion at the end of season 2, and left us with a lot of questions when it comes to the story ahead. Take, for starters, what is going to happen after Maddie heard that Preston Borders call from prison.

We want answers — luckily, the show is working to give us them! Filming is already past the halfway point on the upcoming batch of episodes, which means that we are mostly at the point now of wondering just what Amazon is going to decide insofar as a return date goes. What is the best-case scenario for what they are planning to do here?

The most important thing to note here is that season 2 of the Titus Welliver series kicked off back in October 2023, so we absolutely think that it is possible that we could see season 3 back around a similar time. That would allow for six whole months to finish filming and do all the editing, post-production, and promotion.

The reason why this is not a guarantee

Remember that the cast, crew, and producers have no control over when a show is back, and it is really just up to some over the corporate overlords to decide. They may decide that another spot is better for their schedule; or, it could depend on where exactly the show streams. There have been a lot of questions as of late about the future of original scripted programming on Freevee, so some patience may be required as everything is sorted out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

