Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: The path after filming

We know that Bosch: Legacy season 3 is coming at some point — hopefully later this year. With that being said, what is the road to make it there?

Well, here’s the thing — there is at least a chance that a date could be announced over the next three or four months. It really depends on one thing more than any other: How fast things go when it comes to production on the next batch of episodes.

We do think that there is somewhat a school of thought here that the moment that filming stops, everything is then good to go on the other side. That’s hardly the case. There is a months-long process that will need to be figured out here when it comes to editing, and then after that, making sure that the folks at Amazon have the right date in mind. If we don’t get the show back until November or even December, this is why — they have no obligation to release the show at any given time. They can do whatever they’d like in this situation!

Now, where are things in production?

Pretty far along, all things considered! The cast and crew are past the halfway point and by virtue of that, all signs do indicate that we could be getting season 3 wrap before the start of the summer. Then, we get to that waiting period. We know that waiting is often the hardest part in a situation like this, but it is critical to remember one thing above all else: Amazon will not reveal something here until they are 100% what the return date is and they want to commit to it. They feel almost no pressure here otherwise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

