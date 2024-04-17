Family Guy season 23 premiere date hopes over on Fox

Following tonight’s finale on Fox, what can we say when it comes to a Family Guy season 23? Is the comedy 100% coming back?

Well, we do think it’s worth noting that the animated comedy has already been renewed! That’s not something that you have to worry about. Heck, earlier this week Seth MacFarlane himself noted that there is no reason to end the show so long as it performs — it still makes a lot of money and viewers enjoy it! That then also allows Seth the opportunity to fund a lot of projects and charitable causes.

Ultimately, we don’t think that there has to be some deeply profound mystery as to when season 23 of the show is going to be coming back — it’s happening this fall. The only mystery that remains is just when in the schedule it is coming back. This year, Fox made the somewhat-questionable decision to shift the show away from Sunday nights and move it onto Wednesdays — we know that this move was made mostly to allow for some room to promote other series on Sundays. However, it belongs in the same lineup with The Simpsons. This was referred to as Animation Domination for a reason.

Ultimately, we do think that more of the long-term plans are going to be made clear next month at upfronts, and we will learn a little bit more later on in the summer. There is a lot to look forward to, at least if you are interested in getting more of the same. We don’t think that there is some sort of big, fundamental plan to shake things up when it comes to the creative here. (People want consistency — remember what happened when they pretended to write out Brian?)

Related – See more of what Seth had to say on the long-term future of Family Guy

What do you most want to see when it comes to Family Guy season 23, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







