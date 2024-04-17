Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane sees no reason to end show

As many of you may know, we are getting close to the end of Family Guy season 22 over on Fox. Meanwhile, the show is celebrating its 25th anniversary. (Remember that it was off the air for a short stretch once upon a time in the early days.) This is a series that has become a pop-culture sensation and while it is not anywhere near The Simpsons as of yet, it’s clearly overtaking many of the other longest-running scripted shows of all time.

So, is there a roadmap to tying things up here and saying goodbye in the near future? As it turns out, not so much. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in an oral history of the show, Seth MacFarlane (who still supplies voices for the show, though is not involved in all the day-to-day operations)

“At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes … It’s a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night.

“There was a time when I thought, it’s time to wrap it up. At this point, we’ve reached escape velocity. I don’t know that there’s any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, ‘Eh, we don’t care about Family Guy anymore.’ But that hasn’t happened yet.”

MacFarlane is certainly busy, given that he also has his TV version of Ted on Peacock (which could come back for another season) as well as The Orville, which is still in limbo over at Hulu. Our feeling is that there’s a good that at least one of these two shows comes back, and there is a lot to be hopeful about.

As for Family Guy, Seth does have a good point about the profits going to a good cause — and he has been one of the most philanthropic people in Hollywood for quite some time.

How long do you think that Family Guy could last over on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







