Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC with season 7 episode 7?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you are excited to see the next chapter of the medical drama, then you know things are going to be emotional from here on out. This is the final chapter of the Freddie Highmore drama and moving forward, you are going to see a wide array of various twists and turns … let’s just hope that you’re ready.

Do you know one thing that we are not excited for? The fact that there is a hiatus tonight. Not only that, but there is another one next week. The plan now is for the show to return on April 30 and from there, you are going to have a chance to get news installments every week from then until the series finale in May.

So what lies ahead on the series from here on out? Well, we can tell you that the title for the next installment is “Faith.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what lies ahead:

Shaun and Jordan’s patient is in dire need of a kidney transplant. When they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery.

This is a story that is going to bring a lot of fascinating stuff to the table, but most notably some serious discussions all about what it means to have faith and some of the struggles and challenges that can come with belief. Our personal feeling is that this should be a show that gives a lot of the characters a ton to think about — what else could you want so close to the end of the series?

