The Good Doctor series finale wraps filming; new messages

When it comes to the production of The Good Doctor over at ABC, we are officially at the end of an era. After all, production has wrapped on the latest batch of episodes of the series, and we are left to simply reflect on what a great run it has been.

Of course, it would have been wonderful to see that run go on for a little while longer. However, seven seasons is a pretty fantastic run and that’s a pretty hard thing to dispute. It’s been great to get to know Shaun Murphy and these other characters so well, and to experience all of their different highs and lows.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not hear from some of the cast members? Given that so many of them have been a part of the show since various points in the first season, there is a clear affection her for the story as well as the characters.

In a post on Instagram, Will Yun Lee (who plays Park) shared a number of images of himself alongside so many of his co-stars. He also shared the following message:

And that’s a wrap on a show that brought so much hope. Grateful for the journey, friends who’ve become family and memories. Thank you to everyone who watched 7 Seasons of [the show].

Meanwhile, Fiona Gubelmann (Morgan) shared everything from her initial audition notes to a heartfelt message of her own:

From my first day on set to now my last. The journey has been life changing. I’ve loved every minute of it. Thank you to everyone involved in The Good Doctor for everything.

You can also see a number of new images on the Instagram Stories for Christina Chang (Lim) — of course, there is a ticking clock on many of those, so look at them fast!

