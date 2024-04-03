The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6 promo: Asher’s funeral

Just from watching the promo alone for The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6, we know that we aren’t ready. How can we be, after some of what just transpired?

At the end of episode 5 of the ABC series, we had one of the most brutal deaths we’ve seen on this show — and that is saying something, given what happened to Dr. Melendez. Asher is gone, and he was killed in cold blood and as a clear act of hate. Picking up the pieces from that is not going to be easy.

The promo indicates that at some point in the episode, there will be a chance to properly mourn and grieve the character courtesy of his funeral. However, even amidst all of this there is a further tragedy — a mass casualty event that is going to force the St. Bonaventure Hospital into overdrive. That means causing a mad scramble and getting every doctor to work immediately. Does that include Shaun, even in spite of what happened in episode 5?

We know that Shaun will be able to put emotions to the side while working through this day. Can everyone else? Also, will all of this cause some further reflection on the part of Freddie Highmore’s character? He may be the protagonist of the show, but his treatment of Charlie has been anything but at times. With that formal complaint now against him, he has to reconcile that.

The crazy thing at this point is that we’ve already made it to the halfway point of the season, and we are absolutely not prepared for whatever is going to be happening from here on out. The only expectation that we have are some more tears, but we’re hoping still for a hopeful conclusion down the road … even if it takes time.

Related – Get more thoughts on tonight’s The Good Doctor, including the shocking final scene

How do you think The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6 is going to address what we saw?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







