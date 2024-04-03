Is Noah Galvin leaving The Good Doctor, and is Asher dead?

We entered The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5 in a lot of ways preparing for the worst. Based on how ABC promoted it, it felt like something devastating was about to happen. Through watching much of it, we did have a massive pit in our stomach.

Now that we’ve said that, the shocker was every bit as painful as we expected, especially since it came so close to a moment that was meant to be joyful. In the closing minutes of the episode, Asher was attacked in what was clearly an attack of hate. The moment that we saw his body in the closing minutes, we thought there was hope he would survive.

Then, we saw the promo … and the funeral. There is a time jump of a few days between the episodes and Asher is gone, right before he was meant to get engaged. This is awful, and even more so since he died mere minutes after trying to stand up for what was right. This is the show clearly sending a message of the sort of vileness that exists within the world, and clearly, the idea here was that having it happen to an important character would carry that message further.

Still, it doesn’t make things any easier. Unless Noah Galvin shows up in flashbacks or something akin to dream sequences, this is the end of his arc on the series.

How will everyone remember Asher?

More than likely, both for his heart and also his resolve. He meant a lot to the St. Bonaventure Hospital, and his character was such a unique one to follow in terms of both his sexuality and his faith. These are topics that are not fully explored in the way that they were here, and with so many different nuances and layers.

Now, there’s nothing left to do but wipe the tears away.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor now, including what else lies ahead from here

What did you think about the overall events of The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







