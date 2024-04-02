The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Dealing with death

As you prepare to see The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6 on ABC next week, you are going to have a chance to see “MCE.” This is a story that will have its fair share of pain and tragedy at its core, and could prove to be one of the most emotional ones that you’ve ever seen.

What are we trying to say here? It’s not all that complicated: Do everything that you can to prepare for what’s ahead here. Things are not going to be easy to watch at times, and this could be the turning point for the rest of the final season. We are at the halfway point now, and it feels reasonably clear that this is the sort of story that could propel us towards some sort of conclusion.

While the latest The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6 synopsis may be fairly succinct, it does still give you a good sense of what is coming:

The team must deal with a mass casualty event that forces them to put aside their emotions following a recent tragedy.

As for what is coming up after the fact here…

Let’s just say that ABC is going to give you a chance to catch your breath. There is a planned hiatus at present on April 16 and then after that, there’s a good chance the remainder of the series will air in succession. We do worry that the final episodes are all going to be tear-jerkers, but there may still be a certain element of hope at the end of it all. This is a show that is all about characters overcoming obstacles and while there are a lot of tragic twists and turns around every corner, we also tend to think that we will be left feeling good once the end credits roll.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this prediction actually turns out to be correct.

