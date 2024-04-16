NCIS: Hawaii season 4: The current state of possible renewal

When you look at the ratings alone for NCIS: Hawaii season 3, you would make a quick assumption: Of course it is coming back for more, right?

Well, here is the thing: CBS has still not announced whether or not the Vanessa Lachey series is coming back, even though we are hopeful. Also, there are a ton of reasons why we are hopeful.

Let’s just start with the numbers themselves. Last night’s “The Next Thousand” was the most-watched episode of NCIS: Hawaii in a good month, likely buoyed by the 1,000th installment of the whole franchise. It also to date is averaging more total viewers at this point in the season than the likes of So Help Me Todd or CSI: Vegas, two other scripted dramas on the bubble. Elsbeth has not been on the air long enough to draw a lot of comparisons, but we should also note that the Hawaii spin-off is performing better in total viewers than SWAT, which was renewed for more episodes this past week. (Also, remember here that SWAT is a co-production, meaning that CBS does not even garner as many direct profits from it.)

If there is a reason for the long wait for NCIS: Hawaii news, it is either one of two things — either CBS has completely lost their minds in gauging the show’s future, or they are just trying to figure out episode counts and plans for a number of their various shows in the franchise. Remember that we already have NCIS: Origins on the way, plus another season of NCIS: Sydney. There’s also the Tony – Ziva spin-off, but that likely does not have any direct impact on anything, with it being exclusive to Paramount+.

Fingers crossed, we will at least learn more about a possible season 4 before April is over — there’s nothing worse than entering a finale with a sense of ambiguity!

