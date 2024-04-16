Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC with season 6 episode 7?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? It’s hard to blame anyone who wants more of the series immediately, especially when you consider what happened this past week. Are Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen done for good? There are reasons for concern, especially since his tendency to self-sabotage is getting in the way of almost everything that he wants.

Now, unfortunately we have to share some of the bad news: There is no episode tonight. That devastating breakup is going to linger for at least a couple of weeks. The plan is for season 6 episode 7, titled “Crushed” (appropriate, given the subject matter) to air moving into Tuesday, April 30.

Want to know more about what lies ahead here? Well, the synopsis below does not mention Bradford or Chen, but it does make it clear that there are a lot of stories to come for some other characters:

When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez and Harper are on a different kind of investigation – the search for the perfect nanny.

There are ten episodes that comprise The Rookie season 6, and you are going to be getting come April 30 a new episode every single week until the finale. Hopefully, that allows the story to build some further momentum the rest of the way, and we are personally excited to see where things go — though we’re also worried that there is some sort of big cliffhanger eventually coming. Just remember the sort of show that this is!

The one silver lining

Well, we know already that the series is coming back for another season, so you don’t have to be worried about that. Instead, just worry about the story and the characters.

