SWAT season 7 episode 9 spoilers: New ‘Honeytrap’ details

While Fire Country and Blue Bloods are off the air this week, you don’t have to wait for SWAT season 7 episode 9! “Honeytrap” is coming in just a matter of days, and it is one that is going to bring with it some pretty big challenges.

After all, the foes Hondo and the team are squaring off against here are different from what they’re used to. Also, this is a collaboration with the FBI! Anytime you have multiple groups of law-enforcement officers working together, there is a reasonable chance that things are going to get messy.

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Honeytrap” – When a female robbery crew “honeytraps” and kills several rich VIPs, Hondo and 20-SQUAD are called in to assist FBI Agent Jackie Vasquez in capturing the dangerous fugitives before the death toll rises. Commander Hicks is shocked when his new love, Maggie, abruptly ends their relationship without rhyme or reason. With help from Deacon and Dr. Wendy, Hicks makes an important decision about his romantic future, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

You can argue that this episode could bring about a certain element of closure for Hicks’ storyline, but closure is subjective. Since we know now that the series is coming back for more episodes, it does almost re-open the door for producers to throw more big stuff at us a little bit later on. We’re not saying that this storyline will be undone, though; there may just be new wrinkles that are introduced here in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT now, including other details all about what lies ahead thanks to the season 8 renewal

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 7 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other great updates coming here soon.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







