SWAT season 8: Shemar Moore celebrates renewal in video

Earlier today, CBS unveiled the most surprising reveal of the month so far — SWAT is coming back from the dead for a second time! First, it was canceled after season 6. Then, season 7 was meant to be the final season. Now, we have heard that season 8 is happening, and it is going to be a whopping 22 episodes. The show has gone from knocking on death’s door to suddenly being a network staple.

So what is Shemar Moore saying about this now? Well, in a post on Instagram, the actor released the following caption:

SWAT FAM!!!!!! The dream continues all because of YOU the FANS!!!! We love y’all and wouldn’t be here without your continued love and support!!! Thank you to @cbstv and @sptv for believing in us !! Season 8 here we come!!! FILL THE GAPS …. Let me hear say the rest Fam!!!

To go along with this, Moore also shared an epic video (in the same post) where he announced to the crew that they would be coming back for another 22 episodes. This is an opportunity for everyone to keep doing what they love.

Is season 8 going to be the final one?

At this point, it almost feels silly to speculate since we’re going to be waiting for a good while to actually see these episodes around. We of course would also love to see the return of characters like Luca and Street, but there is also probably a lot that goes into that decision. Personally, we tend to think that their exit is tied mostly into the show having to cut back costs in order to stay on the air — something that is happening with some measure of regularity across the TV landscape.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

