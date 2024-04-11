SWAT renewed for season 8! See Shemar Moore statement

In the world of broadcast television, it is rare to see renewal miracles. Yet, we have one in regards to SWAT being renewed!

Remember this — at first, the show was canceled after a season 6. Then, it was revealed the series was renewed for a “final season.” However, today CBS confirmed that there is going to be a season 8! According to Deadline, this is going to be a 22-episode final chapter that is going to include a wide array of twists and turns. Our advice? Just be prepared for almost anything to transpire.

In a statement, here is some of what CBS president Amy Reisenbach had to say about the Shemar Moore show coming back:

“Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.! … The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We’re very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at Sony, CBS Studios and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season.”

Meanwhile, Katherine Pope, the president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added the following:

“Led by the unstoppable Shemar Moore, S.W.A.T. has captivated viewers since its premiere in 2017, and with every renewal, we are amazed at how passionate and dedicated the fans of this show are … Thank you to Amy Reisenbach and our partners at CBS for continuing to believe in the show and the incredible work of the cast and crew. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is so proud of the world that Shawn, Aaron, Andy and the entire S.W.A.T. team have created, and we congratulate them on coming back for another year. Roll SWAT!”

Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to see the show to premiere this fall — for now, that seems to make the most sense.

What do you think about SWAT being renewed for a season 8 at CBS?

Are you shocked by the suddenness of this reveal? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

