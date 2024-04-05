SWAT season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Doomsday preppers..

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see SWAT season 7 episode 8, a story that is titled “Family Man.” What more can we say for now?

Well, for starters, it seems like the show is done with their farewell episodes for former series regulars in Kenny Johnson and Alex Russell. Moving forward, the Shemar Moore series is going to be putting a focus more on some of the remaining cast. Tan, Deacon, and Powell each could be getting some time in the sun during this installment, one that could have doomsday preppers front and center.

Even if you don’t hear about these particular people all the time, they are still out there — even if you don’t hear that much about them. Want to learn more? Then check out the synopsis below with a few more details about what lies ahead:

“Family Man” – The SWAT team faces off with a family of doomsday preppers barricaded inside their fortress of a home, and Deacon finds himself at the center of the storm. Also, Tan clashes with a reporter covering the situation and Powell grapples with meeting the child she gave up for adoption 18 years ago, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Are we building towards the series finale?

As we have said in the past, we do think that this is something the show is building towards, at least to a certain extent. There may still be hopes for a season 8, but it feels like for now, we have to assume that the end is coming up.

