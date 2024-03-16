Is Kenny Johnson leaving SWAT, Dominique Luca?

Is Kenny Johnson leaving SWAT and his character of Dominique Luca following the new episode tonight? Should you be worried?

Well, the simplest answer here is yes. Weeks ago it was confirmed that both Johnson and Alex Russell would not be series regulars through what may very well be the final season of the show. By virtue of that, the writers wanted to figure out a way to carve out some proper exits for these characters.

Tonight’s episode serves seemingly as a way to get some closure to Luca’s story, and the biggest question we had to wonder entering the episode was simple — how would he say goodbye to the team? Also, does this really have to be the end of his story? Depending on what actually happens during the episode, you could argue that the door will be open for Johnson to still return later this season — in particular the finale. The entire SWAT team is very much a family, even when they are not in uniform.

Of course, there are still a lot of things that we need an answer to first, including how things play out from start to finish here.

So, what happened with Luca?

Be sure to refresh this article, as we will have more insight on that tonight!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

