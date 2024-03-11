SWAT season 7 episode 6 promo: Is Luca going to die?

As you get yourselves prepared to see SWAT season 7 episode 6 on CBS next week, let’s go ahead and have a chat about danger, shall we? Is Luca’s life going to be on the line before things wrap up?

Based on the promo that we saw this past Friday, you are going to have a chance to see a lot of twists and turns here. So, what is at the center of things here? Well, let’s put it in rather simple terms here: It seems as though Kenny Johnson’s character could be getting shot and by virtue of that, obviously his life will be on the linee.

There are reasons for some serious concern at the moment, with the biggest one being that Johnson is not a series regular this season. By virtue of that, the writers may choose to do whatever they want to this character and you have to be prepared for that. There is a serious possibility that we could see Luca killed off — or, at the very least sidelined for good.

The writers giving us this big Luca episode coming up here is not that much of a coincidence. They wanted to ensure that both this character and Alex Russell’s Jim Street had some proper goodbyes, and also that they were not just shoved into some other episodes. This is clearly something that mattered to them greatly and by virtue of that, they have worked in order to achieve some of what we are seeing at this point in the season.

Our hope here…

We don’t think that this is all that complicated. We obviously want to see Luca survive and with that, have one more curtain call later this season for Hondo’s wedding. That is really a chance to bring the entire SWAT family together to some extent for what we’d consider to be one additional celebration — let’s hope it is worthwhile.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

