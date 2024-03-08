SWAT season 7 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Escape’

After tonight’s big two-hour event, do you want to know more about what is next on SWAT season 7 episode 6 next week?

Well, the bad news that we should start off here by noting is that “Escape” is going to be the last episode for at least a good while. After that, we will see the Shemar Moore series off the air until we get around to April, thanks largely to the NCAA Tournament. We’ve said this for a while and it is worth repeating: We are at a point right now where every single story is significant.

So what will make this one in particular stand out? Below, you can check out the SWAT season 7 episode 6 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Escape” – After a prison transport van overturns, Hondo and the team hunt down three female fugitives, including a serial killer on the verge of a rampage. Also, with Annie’s return to work, Deacon struggles to maintain a work life balance, and Luca does his best to teach Kelly to drive, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

With Deacon and Luca, we could be building a little bit more towards what will be life milestones; yet, at the same time, will we hear about these stories again down the road? That remains to be seen, but it feels like this is one of those episodes that is trying to balance out giving us something now with holding a few more things back for closer to what could be the series finale.

