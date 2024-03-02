SWAT season 7 episode 4 promo: Goodbye, Jim Street?

If you saw the promo last night for SWAT season 7 episode 4 on CBS next week, then you know what the top story is: Jim Street’s departure.

Is he gone from the world of the show for good? That remains to be seen. Yet, it certainly does appear as though this will be his departure from the team. He and Hondo share an emotional scene in the promo, one where Shemar Moore’s character made it clear that he will have a pretty hard time saying goodbye to his colleague and friend. Street has undergone quite the journey over the years here, starting as somewhat of a volatile rebel and ending up in a spot where he is one of the most important people he has. We’ve watched this character find more of his calling, fall in love, and a whole lot more.

We know that there are technically two episodes of SWAT on the air next week, so it is fair to wonder how a lot of this stuff is going to play out. Is Jim’s exit going to be the story of just one episode, or both of them? We do think there will be some emotional development that is leading up to it!

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do have a really hard time thinking that these episodes are going to be Alex Russell’s final appearance on the show. Street has to be at Hondo’s wedding, right? It is also important to remember here that Alex from the start of this season was slated to be recurring; there was never that much in the way of evidence to suggest that he would be a part of every single episode here.

Is it sad to see Street go here? Sure, but we’re also aware of the fact that a lot of season 7 is a gift. Remember that for a brief period of time, this show was canceled!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

