SWAT season 7 episode 4, 5 spoilers: A two-hour event ahead!

As you get prepared to see SWAT season 7 episode 4 on CBS next week, let’s just say there is a cause for great excitement! After all, we are on the cusp of a two-hour event and within that, we feel hopeful some really dramatic stuff is going to happen. So many important characters are going to have important roles to play!

Also, let’s note this: You are going to see Street have a big role in at least one of these episodes! We know that this is one of the characters that is not around full-time this season, but he will have his role to play in what could end up being the endgame. Remember that there is a good chance that this is the final season, even if it is not getting the full-on promotion for it like some other shows on the network are.

If you do want to get a few more details now about what these two episodes, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the synopses!

Season 7 episode 4, “Spare Parts” – SWAT hunts down a Chilean arms dealer after he kidnaps a woman and her daughter from a party in L.A. with unexpected intentions. Crossing paths with his brother, Tan is forced to come clean to his family about his divorce from Bonnie, while Hondo discovers that Hicks has received a job offer that could lure him away from SWAT, in part one of a two-part episode of S.W.A.T., Friday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 7 episode 5, “End of the Road” – While training with Long Beach SWAT, Street discovers a biker club has stolen a cache of armor-piercing bullets and brings 20-Squad into the hunt for the gang before they can pull off a daring and deadly heist. As Hondo struggles with changes at work, Nichelle finds herself at odds with her former colleague Bruce, in part two of a two-part episode of S.W.A.T., Friday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Rest assured that there’s also another episode coming on March 15; in general, there is a great deal of stuff that is well-worth being excited about.

