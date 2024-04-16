YOU season 5 premiere date: An April 2024 update

With us now in the middle of April, is there more good news we can share about a YOU season 5 premiere date over at Netflix?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here with a reminder that filming for the next batch of episodes has already kicked off! Joe Goldberg is entering the final chapter of this story back in New York City, and we are very much of the belief that he is going to be back to some of his old tricks. There is going to be a good bit of drama ahead as he thinks that he has figured out a way to cover up his past and have a somewhat-normal life (at least by his standards) with Kate. Of course, the problem that he is running into here is more or less twofold. First and foremost, there’s the issue of him never being able to truly understand happiness. He always gets in his own way! That is without mentioning the fact that Marienne is still alive and he doesn’t know it.

Because production is underway it may be easy to think that a premiere date is going to be announced this month but unfortunately, that is not happening. Instead, we tend to think that we’re going to be lucky to have a premiere date announced at any point this summer! The earliest we can envision the show back is either mid-to-late fall or early 2025. Netflix won’t have any reason to rush things along here.

After all, consider our investment coupled with the fact that this is the final chapter. There’s no reason to imagine anyone will bail on the show now.

