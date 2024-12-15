NCIS season 22 episode 9 spoilers: The LaRoche story returns

Tomorrow night is bringing you NCIS season 22 episode 9 on CBS, and this one is special for a few different reasons.

First and foremost, we should note that “Humbug” is a story themed all around Christmas. Meanwhile, it is also the last one before a long hiatus. With that in mind, of course we want the show to make an impact, and this one could work across a couple of fronts. First and foremost, you have to remember here that there will be a timeless holiday element to this story, which really should not come as that much of a surprise. Beyond just that, though, you are also going to see Castle alum Seamus Dever back as LaRoche, the new Deputy Director and someone who may be harboring a fair share of secrets. For now, he seems to be at the center of whatever sort of long-term arc is being planned.

Want to know more about what his return could bring? Then just go ahead and see what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say on this subject recently to TV Insider:

This is where McGee really becomes suspicious of LaRoche’s motives. He’s going to be assigned to the team to work with them for a little while.

While of course we don’t love the idea of someone with a hidden agenda here, NCIS is almost always better when there is a larger force that the team is battling against. Given Dever’s talent and history on crime procedurals, we wouldn’t be altogether upset at all if he was around here and there for the bulk of the season. We’ll just have to see what transpires here and beyond that, if there is some sort of major cliffhanger at the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

