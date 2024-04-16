Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 4/16/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We’ve certainly had a nice run with it lately, alongside FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. Why not hope for that to continue?

Well, here is where we share some of the good news — basically, there is no reason why you have to just hope — new episodes of all of these shows are going to be coming soon! You will see them beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and there is actually going to be a crossover in the early going of “Best Laid Plans.” From there, the franchise will move into a unique international excursion and from there, a major story with Ray and his father on Most Wanted.

For more details about all three shows, there’s no reason to wait — go ahead and check them out in full below.

FBI season 6 episode 9, “Best Laid Plans” – When a retired FBI agent is tortured and killed while working a security job, Scola and Nina (FBI: MOST WANTED) go undercover as a married couple deep in the diamond game as the team tries to find out who is responsible. During the course of his and Nina’s dangerous assignment, Scola is plagued by the possibility that their son Doug could end up parentless, on FBI, Tuesday, April 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 9, “Rules of Blackjack” – When a U.S. mercenary claiming to fight child trafficking abroad is apprehended at a remote Romanian border police outpost after the U.S. DOJ suspects his crew of embezzlement, Tate and Raines attempt to get him to flip on the leader of the group. The mission takes a turn when the outpost is attacked as they work to secure evidence, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 9, “The Return” – When two armed guards are gunned down while transporting millions of dollars’ worth of Nigerian artifacts to a Brooklyn museum, the Fugitive Task Force races to catch the thieves. Also, Ray speaks to his father (guest star Steven Williams) about taking his relationship with Cora to the next level, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those wondering, it does appear we will have new episodes on April 22 as well; fingers crossed, there will be more to share on those soon.

