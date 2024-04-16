Deal or No Deal Island season 2: Early signs of hope?

Is there a new reason for optimism when it comes to Deal or No Deal Island season 2 over on NBC? There is at least an argument.

So, where do we start here? Well, at the conclusion of tonight’s episode, there was a notice about casting for an upcoming season. This can be viewed as a sign of extreme optimism, but it is also not confirmation that another season is coming. For now, let’s just say that the producers are clearly optimistic, and there is something addictive about the show despite how complicated it feels the vast majority of the time. You honestly can’t tell what each episode is going to look like in advance!

So far, we will say that the ratings for the first season have been a little all over the place, and this is far from the major hit that some other shows on the network. However, at the same time we’re not sure who out there actually expected that this was going to be some sort of runaway smash! We are talking here about a program based on a fairly old show airing in a late timeslot with a host known for scripted stuff.

Also, remember this — if a Deal or No Deal Island season 2 comes, NBC could air it on a different night or even at a different time of the year. It may just benefit them more to be in this sort of competition space, given that so many of their competitors have more established shows in this genre than they do. Heck, even their own streaming service in The Traitors has a little bit more going on than them.

Hopefully, the picture when it comes to a season 2 will be made more clear when upfronts happen moving into May.

